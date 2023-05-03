Britney Spears Shares A Close-Up Pic Of Her Chest In Lacy Bra -- And Pens Odd Caption In New IG Post!

Britney Spears seems to have something she’d like to get off her chest…

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to share an inneresting post. In it, she dropped two pictures – one snapshot featured a close-up shot of her chest while wearing a lacy black bra, and another showed a group of men gathered around a table while two of them played a game of chess. As for the reasons for the random pics? Well, that remains a bit of a mystery because Britney also penned an equally confusing caption that read:

“If I clapped my tits could I make one POP like a balloon on Thursday ??? TICK TOCK TICK TOCK !!! I salute all bitches today NOT with just my middle finger … but my chest too !!!! How do you spell chest … is it chess or chest ???”

What?? Is Britney speaking in code or something??? Of course, Britney did not provide any explanation for the images or riddle at this time. So who knows what she means here! However, we are sure her fans will have plenty to say about her latest strange activity on social media. You can ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

Hmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you think about the post? Let us know in the comments below!

