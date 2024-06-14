Britney Spears & Brother Bryan Are On Vacation In Mexico! And Hitting The Bar!

Britney Spears is hanging out with her brother Bryan again!

Last month, the pop star reunited with her bro while enjoying a spa day in Las Vegas. Now, the pair are on vacation in Mexico together, and they’re partying it up! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Britney posted a video of a group of musicians performing — which cuts to her standing next to Bryan, who says:

“Let’s go to the bar.”

Another part of the clip shows Britney and Bryan inside a rental home. He walks around in an oversized coat, which causes her to quip in the caption:

“After the bar with my brother !!! Well I guess he thought he was Elvis”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Britney trip with no drama! In another post on Wednesday, she shared with fans that she “got lost in downtown Mexico for about an hour,” and “it was horrific” to her! Fortunately, the Womanizer artist found her way back eventually. And it looks like she and Bryan had a lot of fun afterward! Check out their vacay (below):

It’s great to see Brit with Bryan again, especially given her estrangement with the rest of her family! But we can’t help notice she’s on vacation again. She reportedly was struggling with her mental health after her conservatorship ended. TMZ reported she’s been spending a lot of time on vacation and drinking instead of taking her medicine. So, hopefully, everything is OK with the songstress. At least her brother is by her side this time, right?

