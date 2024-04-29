Britney Spears Is Isolated & In 'Serious Danger' Of Going Broke While Exhibiting 'Shocking' Behavior: REPORT

Britney Spears is in a bad place right now according to sources who are sounding the alarm on her finances.

Per a new report out on Monday morning via TMZ, insiders with direct knowledge of the situation are claiming that the pop superstar is in “serious danger” on both the financial front and with her mental health. That outlet cites sources who claim that Spears is doing “way worse” now than she was while under the control of the conservatorship. And people are apparently starting to get very worried about her money situation. Ugh.

Related: Britney Spears Reflects On ‘Strange Turns’ In Sam Asghari Marriage!

First off, regarding her mental health, an insider spoke to the outlet and claimed that the Toxic singer is “completely dysfunctional.” She has no supervision now ever since her conservatorship ended, and because of that, she has allegedly been experiencing very radical mood swings. Those swings are “shocking,” per the source. That insider then went on to claim that the singer is almost totally isolated and “dangerously unstable,” as the report alleges. Whoa.

Of the apparently few people who remain in Britney’s life, they allege that she was doing much better while she was under the control of the conservatorship. One source put it like this:

“She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She’s not protected anymore.”

Those insiders are apparently getting angry at how little justice Britney has gotten since the conservatorship ended. And specifically, their concerns include persistent worrying over her money situation. Britney has apparently been spending a fortune since the end of her conservatorship.

For one, she’s been going to French Polynesia routinely, and staying at the swanky and high-end Brando every time. TMZ claims those trips cost close to $1 million per outing between private jets, hotels, staff, security, and more. And she goes every few months, so… In addition, the outlet claims Britney has been going to Hawaii almost monthly by herself, too. She’ll take a private jet, stay in the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel, and drop a whopping $350,000 per trip. Jeez!! About that, a source straight-up said:

“She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she’s now where the conservatorship started — in danger of going broke.”

Unreal.

Plus, there are also legal bills to pay. As TMZ has previously noted, she’s paid more than $4 million in fees and representation bills to her attorney Mathew Rosengart. She also had to settle with her dad Jamie after pursuing him over alleged financial misdeeds as part of the conservatorship. As we reported, she didn’t get a penny in that legal fight — and instead had to pay Jamie’s legal bills, which came close to $2 million.

Basically, the whole thing sounds very concerning on both the financial and mental health fronts. Ugh. We are sending love and light!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]