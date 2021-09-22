Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Examined At Length In Netflix's Britney Vs Spears! Watch The Trailer HERE!

Britney Spears is on her way to getting her life back.

But before the case is closed, Netflix has dropped a new documentary that aims to examine every inch of the allegedly abusive conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. This does NOT look good for her father Jamie Spears, or, frankly anyone that’s had any control in the pop star’s life.

