Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Container Park, which has one of the coolest and biggest playgrounds ever. Plus, it's shaded AND has water mist stations. Important for the desert heat! We ventured to the historic Golden Nugget and were so impressed by the hotel! They have TWO ginormous fish tanks! And, we capped off a great day by going to see the The Jabbawockeez's show at the MGM Grand! Our little dancing queen, Mia, could not sit down! She was feeling it so much! We've got some great moments from their residency here!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Examined At Length In Netflix's Britney Vs Spears! Watch The Trailer HERE!

Britney vs spears netflix doc

Britney Spears is on her way to getting her life back.

But before the case is closed, Netflix has dropped a new documentary that aims to examine every inch of the allegedly abusive conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. This does NOT look good for her father Jamie Spears, or, frankly anyone that’s had any control in the pop star’s life.

Related: Britney Spears Shares Sweet Birthday Wishes For Her Sons

Watch the dramatic trailer (below)!

Will U be watching on September 28?

Thoughts on the footage, Perezcious readers?! Sound off in the comments!

[Image via Netflix/Britney Spears/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 22, 2021 12:11pm PDT

Share This