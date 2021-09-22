Britney Spears Praises 'Extremely Independent' Sons In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Britney Spears is a proud momma.

The pop star may still be celebrating her engagement to Sam Asghari, but she always has time to celebrate the men who came first: her sons, Sean and Jayden Federline. The boys have birthdays just two days apart, with Sean turning 16 on September 14 and Jayden turning 15 on September 12.

Related: Uh Oh… Jamie Spears Is In Charge Of ‘Finding A Lawyer’ For Britney’s Prenup?

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old gave the pair a belated birthday shout-out on Instagram. Instead of a photo of her kids with Kevin Federline, she posted a graphic with the quote:

“There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son.”

She captioned the post:

“My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things …. I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men “

Aww. We stan a respectful mom! The singer continued:

“Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome.”

She concluded:

“I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life !!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much !!!”

So sweet!

The Crossroads star recently returned to IG after a brief hiatus, amid her engagement celebrations and ongoing legal battle. Her next court hearing, which may finally determine the end of her conservatorship, will be held next week.

Related: How Kevin Federline Feels About Britney Getting Engaged!

Unfortunately, her ex’s lawyer has already indicated that their custody arrangement (70-30 in favor of KFed) probably won’t change even when the conservatorship is over. He explained:

“There’s a lot of information that we don’t have, and until we have it, there’s not going to be any change of custody because the kids are doing very well with Kevin. They see their mom, and the termination of the conservatorship in and of itself, in my view, would not be a change of circumstances warranting to change custody. The kids are now 14 and 15. They’re growing up to be very dynamic young men, and the kids love their mother. As Kevin [does], they wish for her to be happy and healthy.”

Well, it sounds like Britney has a lot of respect for her kids’ privacy and independence, and they’re getting old enough to be able to set their own terms for spending time with their mom. We hope their relationship continues to be a happy and healthy one.

Happy belated birthday, Sean and Jayden!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Britney Spears/Instagram]