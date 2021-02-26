Justin Timberlake's Cry Me A River Video Sent Britney Spears 'Over The Edge'

Think about the worst thing an ex ever did to you, the most spiteful revenge they ever got. Now imagine they turned it into an iconic hit music video — in the era when MTV still played them — with hundreds of millions of views on YouTube years later.

Well, that’s basically what happened to Britney Spears.

The return episode of the We Need To Talk About Britney podcast brought in a guest with some serious dirt to dish: Julianne Kaye, Britney’s makeup artist from 1999 to 2004 — pretty much her most iconic period, so a pretty big deal.

If you were wondering, yes, she’s responsible for the makeup on the infamous denim on denim look with Justin Timberlake! But that’s not the most shameful moment in JT’s history Julianne had something to say about.

She also spoke about how devastated Britney was over Justin’s infamous Cry Me A River music video. In case you haven’t seen it (how though???), the vid — which came out shortly after their breakup — shows Justin sneaking into the home of an ex while she’s out with a new guy and making a sex tape on her bed. He then briefly spies on the Britney lookalike in the shower before leaving the vid playing on her TV for when she comes out.

Julianne says the video was the most hurtful part of the entire breakup — the coup de grace as it were:

“The video didn’t help, that he made. I think that really sent her over the edge. I think it was cruel… I thought that was really messed up. That really hurt her.”

Why was it worse than the rest? Because Britney was already struggling for any semblance of privacy at that time. So having their dirty laundry aired for all the world to see — and dance to — was her worst nightmare:

“To know Britney… her life was already so public and not hers, and she cried about it all the time. This is like all the time. ‘I want to be normal, I want to be…’ It was, like, looming over her. So the fact that he did that was to really go for the jugular… I mean, he basically said what happened, you know what I mean?”

Wait, is she saying the events of the video really happened??

For a long time folks have speculated it was something Justin really did to Britney then immortalized on film. (They even think they figured out who the rebound brunette is — his backup dancer-turned-lover Jenna Dewan!) Is this confirmation?? Hmm…

One other thing Julianne basically confirmed that’s been out there for years? They both were cheating on each other:

“She was… I think she thought he was having something with one of the All Saints.”

A member of All Saints?? Oooh…

The rumor, brought up by podcast host Jen Zaborowski, is that Britney cheated with her own backup dancer Wade Robson — and that’s what Cry Me A River was written about. Julianne would not confirm that, but she did say she believed neither was faithful:

“There were things that she was worried- they were both definitely doing each other- dirty macking each other. They were both doing bad things.”

“Dirty macking”? She really is from 2004! LOLz!

What do YOU think about this new info? Does JT look even worse now??

[Image via John Saint-Hilaire/WENN/Z. Tomaszewski/Justin Timberlake/YouTube.]