Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo With Her Sons After Source Says She Sees Them 'Less'

Time may fly, but a momma’s love is forever!

We haven’t seen much of Britney Spears’s sons Sean Preston and Jayden in recent years. Though the pop star is generally pretty active on social media, she essentially stopped posting about her kids in late 2019. We suspect that the altercation between Sean Preston and grandfather Jamie Spears, which led to a new custody agreement and reduced time for Brit, had something to do with the change.

But the Lucky singer brought the boys back to her Instagram on Monday with a sweet photo of the three of them in masks. She captioned the shot:

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now !!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!!”

The 39-year-old continued:

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it …. But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore and I’m gonna go celebrate …. Oh s**t I guess cool moms don’t do that … Ok I’ll just read a book instead !!!!”

The post was met with an outpouring of love and support, including from BF Sam Asghari, who commented:

“Lioness with her Cubs “

Coincidentally (or not?), that same day a source shared with Us Weekly that the Crossroads actress sees her sons “less” than she used to. They explained:

“She used to have more time with them until [her ex-husband] Kevin [Federline] altered their custody arrangement after the incident with Jamie. Since then, the boys’ visits have been less frequent. They spend most of their time at their dad’s house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones. … They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.”

The insider added that the boys are aware of the #FreeBritney movement and “just want to see their mom happy.”

We’re just glad to see that Brit still has a great relationship with her sons. We know whatever legal battles she takes on must be for their benefit as well. We hope things can be resolved with the best interests of the whole family in mind.

