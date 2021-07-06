Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Gives Update After Speaking With Her!

Britney Spears’ personal conservator ain’t going anywhere!

On Tuesday, Jodi Montgomery issued a statement confirming she has no plans to resign from the role as the pop princess’ personal conservator — unless, of course, Brit decides that she wants Jodi out of that role.

While the Toxic singer did recently voice some frustration with her care manager, the statement claims that Brit has since changed her tune, according to TMZ. The statement reads:

“Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve.”

The news comes right after two other figures in Britney’s life announced plans to resign from their posts. As we covered, the superstar’s longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, submitted his “formal resignation” as manager after he heard the Grammy winner intended to officially retire. The letter, obtained by Deadline, read:

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed… Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.”

Prior to that, it was revealed that the momma-of-two’s court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, was also leaving his job, with TMZ reporting that Sam claims he DID make Britney aware of her options in regards to attempting to end the conservatorship, despite her claiming the opposite in court.

With all this change, we guess it’s not a bad thing that Jodi’s still on board — especially since she hasn’t been scared to put Jamie Spears in his place when need be!

As you may know, the star’s dad — who handpicked Jodi to replace him as temporary conservator of Brit’s person after Jamie stepped down from the role due to personal health reasons — put Jodi on blast following his daughter’s claims he has taken away her freedom to marry and have more kids, claiming that Jodi was to blame for that.

But Jodi quickly fired back, maintaining that the hitmaker’s desire to get married and have more kids has never been affected by the conservatorship since Jodi has come on board. Brit’s care manager insisted she’s always had the singer’s back and is there to look out for her best interests.

