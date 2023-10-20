Britney Spears BLASTS Press For Covering Her Tell-All! Um... Huh??

If Britney Spears doesn’t want press, she has a funny way of showing it…

The Toxic singer’s book is dropping on Tuesday, October 24 — and as publications are getting their advance copies and excerpts, more and more of the shocking stories she tells are hitting the internet. And Brit… hates that??

In an Instagram post Friday morning she complains she doesn’t “like the headlines” she’s seeing about intimate moments in her life. She says all this is “in the past” and she’s “moved on.” But, we mean… gurl… you wrote a book! She said:

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means!!! That was me then … that is in the past!!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading … that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago!!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago… I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and s**t happens!!!”

Britney may have moved on, but she only just told us all she got pregnant with Justin Timberlake‘s baby and had an abortion — at home in secret no less! How are we not supposed to talk about that?

She adds:

“This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written… Although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood!!! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly!!! I have moved on since then!!!”

It sounds like Britney wrote The Woman In Me as an exercise to get closure on the events that have been haunting her for years. But the moment anyone else starts talking about them she’s upset? Maybe… just maybe… she should have written a journal instead??

She’s not complaining the press is misinterpreting or distorting, she’s annoyed anyone is talking about it!

Sorry, we’re not trying to be caustic here, but it’s giving real Harry and Meghan vibes, asking everyone not to join in the conversation you just started. If you want privacy, don’t write a tell-all! Right? She’s the one putting this stuff out there, bringing it all up again, we just don’t understand what she expected to happen. Anyway, see her full post (below):

Hmmm…

Thoughts??

