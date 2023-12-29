Britney Spears Doesn't Want To 'Rush' Reconciliation With Mom Lynne -- That's Why She Bailed On Christmas!

Even though Britney Spears didn’t return home for Christmas like her momma Lynne Spears wished, it doesn’t mean she’s still not open to reconciliation!

The mother-daughter duo have been making great strides in recent months, reconnecting after years of tension amid the pop star’s controversial 13-year conservatorship. And with all of this positivity, several reports surfaced revealing the mother was hopeful her eldest baby girl would travel back home to Louisiana for the special day. But, ultimately, the Baby One More Time artist just wasn’t ready.

Related: Did Sam Asghari Take A Jab At Britney In A New PETA Campaign?!

A source for Us Weekly revealed as much on Thursday, explaining:

“Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon. Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything.”

Understandable! And despite not being together on Xmas, the 42-year-old is “in a really good place” and “would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom” — she just “wants to take her time” with the reconciliation. The insider pointed out:

“She doesn’t feel like there’s a need to rush anything.”

Better to take things slow and steady than rush into something before they’ve all really had time to heal from the past and process this next chapter. It’s all about baby steps!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Brit made the right move? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WENN & Ellen Show/YouTube]