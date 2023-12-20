Did Sam Asghari Take A Jab At Britney Spears In A New PETA Campaign?!

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears didn’t work out… But he’s making it clear some loves DO last.

The 29-year-old is expanding his nonprofit resumé and seemingly taking a shot at his ex-wife all in one fell swoop! On Monday, he plastered pics from a new collab with animal rights org PETA all over his Instagram page — which featured some pretty eyebrow-raising captions! In the first, the fitness trainer smiled as he posed with a puppy while the following slogan was plastered across the pic:

“Some Loves Last”

UMMM, AWKWARD!!!

In the wake of their highly-publicized divorce, which even included some back and forth over who got to keep which of their fur babies, we can’t help but think this was a jab at Britney. We mean, THAT slogan, with THAT celeb? Come on.

Making things even more clear, the pic also had the tagline “never buy dogs” written over it. At face value, that doesn’t seem like it sends any messages besides the one written, but according to TMZ, PETA called out the Toxic singer after she bought her latest dog, Snow, following her split from Sam. They said at the time:

“She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be Toxic, and animals will pay with their lives.”

In a video, Sam talked about how he purchased his Doberman, Porsha, but would never buy a pooch again over adopting. See (below):

In another pic, he posed shirtless with another dog with the caption, “You can’t buy love, but you can adopt it” written over it.

Yikes!! Do YOU think this is a shot at Britney, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

