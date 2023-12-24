Britney Spears’ Return To Louisiana For Christmas Unlikely Despite Mom Lynne’s Hopes

Britney Spears may not be home for Christmas after all…

The pop superstar may be rebuilding bridges with her mom, Lynne Spears, but as we near the big holiday, a family reunion in Louisiana is looking less and less likely. On Saturday night, TMZ reported that the Toxic singer has yet to call her dad, Jamie Spears, regarding a Christmas get together. Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet he hasn’t actually heard from her in days, despite recent events…

Related: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Reunite In Aspen!

Earlier this month, the mother of two posted a throwback pic with her dad after news broke he’d had his leg amputated. That, right after she spent her 42nd birthday with her mom, made it seem like a family reconciliation was possibly in the works. Lynne definitely seemed to think so, even telling TMZ a return home to Louisiana was “possible” for Brit. She was even still remaining hopeful just a few days ago!

But as of now, it’s not clear where exactly the Gimme More songstress plans to wake up on Christmas morning… The outlet reported that her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears will be in Louisiana with her dad, but time is of the essence if Britney decides she wants to make an appearance. Or who knows, maybe she’ll just stay home and spend it with her pooches!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Were YOU expecting to see Britney home for the holidays? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram, ABC/YouTube, & WENN]