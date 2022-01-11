Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Stalking Charge

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband has pled guilty to an aggravated stalking charge following a court hearing in Tennessee last week.

According to media reports, Jason Alexander pled guilty to violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking. The 40-year-old man (pictured in his most recent mugshot, above) was first arrested on those charges in the Volunteer State back in December of last year.

Per TMZ, Alexander was sentenced in the case to 11 months and 29 days of probation according to District Attorney General Kim Helper, who presides over the 21st Judicial District of the state. That district is southwest of Nashville, encompassing the counties of Williamson, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry.

Related: Naked AF! Britney Blazons ‘Booty Time’ With Thong-Filled Thirst Trap!

As part of his plea deal and probation sentence, Alexander must also reportedly undergo random drug testing throughout the year and a mental health screening. He is also not allowed to come into contact in any way with the female victim. Other details about Alexander’s stalking case are not clear at this point, including the identity of the woman involved in the incident.

This is far from the first time Alexander has run afoul of the law. He was most recently taken into custody at an airport in Nashville back in August of last year after he allegedly tried to cut the security line and travel through an off-limits area of the building. Following that incident he was charged with a misdemeanor and eventually freed on $2,500 bail.

Before that, almost exactly one year ago now, he was arrested in the central Tennessee city on three other misdemeanors after cops pulled him over on a Nashville street. Those January 2021 charges including driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Of course, Alexander’s time in the spotlight began in earnest just a little over 17 years ago, on January 3, 2004. It was then that he and the Toxic superstar got hitched at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in a marriage that would be annulled just 55 hours later. Alexander and Spears had been childhood classmates in small-town Louisiana, growing up together before unexpectedly (and briefly) taking the plunge in one of that year’s first big storylines.

Related: Britney Shares Rare Video Of ‘Playful’ Outing With Her Teenage Sons! Awww!

While Alexander has had no shortage of legal troubles in the years since, he has also popped up time and again amid the pop superstar’s years-long conservatorship battle. In August of 2020, he publicly participated in a #FreeBritney protest, and was interviewed on a podcast shortly afterwards to discuss his childhood friend’s career and personal life.

Per Newsweek, Alexander lamented Britney’s complicated and concerning conservatorship on the podcast, saying (below):

“She’s really been a prisoner. She’s been playing along with the script but kind of waiting it out.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN/Franklin Police Department]