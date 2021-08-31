Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested At Nashville Airport Amid Alleged Security Line Breach

Don’t mess with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) when you’re traveling through an airport.

That’s a lesson everyone should know, but too many don’t — and now you can include Britney Spears‘ ex-(barely)-husband Jason Alexander on that unfortunate list.

According to Radar Online, the 39-year-old Alexander (pictured in an old mugshot from a February 2021 arrest, above) was busted at the Nashville Airport in Tennessee after allegedly trying to bypass the TSA security line.

¡No bueno, Jason!

According to the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk presiding over the legal aftermath, Alexander first left the secure side of the Nashville Airport on Sunday night, but decided he wanted to return quickly thereafter, and tried to bypass the security line in doing so! (That’s never going to end well, y’all…)

He “wandered into a non-secure area before attempting to come back through TSA and skip the line,” according to the report. At that point, while trying to cross back to the side with the departure gates, he was arrested and “double-locked in handcuffs” to prevent a further disturbance of the normal security procedures.

At least it wasn’t duct tape?

From there, TSA officials allegedly took him into a secure room for questioning and investigation.

The whole incident went down on Sunday night at about 6:30 p.m. local time in Nashville. Airport police transferred him to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for booking, at which point he spent the night in jail on misdemeanor charges listed as an “air security violation.” By Monday morning, he’d been released after posting a $2,500 bond.

The issue is still very much ongoing for Alexander, though, as he’s due in court again on September 24 to answer for these airport hijinks. The man who infamously wed Britney way back in 2004 during a truly unforgettable night in Sin City — only to have the marriage annulled just 55 hours later — was also arrested on a DUI charge back in January in Nashville.

Oh, and did we mention Alexander also put himself at the site of Donald Trump‘s attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol Building back in early January?! Sigh…

According to a Yahoo! News story from the day after the insurrection, Alexander allegedly “shared a photo of himself in the capital for the Save America rally protesting Joe Biden’s presidential victory”:

“He shared a selfie in which he’s wearing a red Trump hat with a ’45’ on it standing on the street with the crowd as a Trump 2020 flag flies behind him overhead.”

So he’s one of those people.

Serious question: after the whole insurrection thing, why TF is he even allowed to set foot in an airport again?!?!?! Actions have consequences! And doubly so should these new allegations turn out to be true!

Right, Perezcious readers?! What do YOU think of Britney’s ex these days??

