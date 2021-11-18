Britney Spears' Reported Recommendations From Personal Conservator Revealed

We don’t know what Britney Spears’ life will look like now that she finally has her freedom, but we do now know some of the recommendations her team has set for the future.

As we’ve been reporting, the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart and former conservator of her person Jodi Montgomery are working to ensure a smooth transition for her now that the conservatorship has finally ended. Montgomery will reportedly be staying on in some capacity, and has created a “termination plan” that includes “guidelines … for supportive decision-making” in Brit’s post-conservatorship life.

On Thursday, sources revealed to TMZ some of the recommendations that have been made by Montgomery, who “consulted with medical professionals” to compile the list. According to the outlet, Judge Brenda Penny specifically requested these recommendations be put in place to protect the pop star.

Among the outlined concerns in this document include making sure the 39-year-old’s house “is drug and alcohol-free and that she abstains from both.” There are also recommendations that she continue taking her medication and “attend regular therapy sessions, as well as attend appointments with various other medical professionals.”

We guess that’s fair? We’re still raising an eyebrow that a grown woman can’t make her own decisions on legal drugs and alcohol, especially since it’s been over 13 years since she’s had any issues along those lines.

Britney herself already revealed on her Instagram on Monday that she celebrated the end of the conservatorship with her “first glass of champagne” over the weekend — but hey, these are recommendations, right?

Another concern is the Lucky artist’s driving, particularly after an incident in September where she was reportedly pulled over for speeding (allegedly “traveling 62 MPH in a 40 MPH zone”) in Westlake Village, CA. Per TMZ, the CHP officer let her off with a warning, but the event was cited as part of Britney’s “issues” with driving.

It’s unclear if the document recommends giving up driving altogether, but we imagine it would be a sensitive subject for the Grammy winner. Not being able to drive was one of her most frequent complaints throughout the conservatorship; she mentioned it during her June testimony, and expressed gratitude for being given her own keys earlier this week. Obviously, her safety and the safety of others on the road is most important, but it would be a shame to see something that clearly brings her joy be taken away just as she’s regaining her freedoms.

It’s also unclear if this recommendation document is the aforementioned “termination plan” Montgomery delivered to the court. If so, it’s a bit disappointing to hear that details from it have been leaked to TMZ, only because Montgomery’s filing stipulated that it should be kept “away from the prying eyes of the public,” including and ESPECIALLY her dad, Jamie Spears.

All that being said, the outlet rightly pointed out that these recommendations are simply that — recommendations. Now that Brit’s back in control, she’s free to accept or reject them as she sees fit. We hope she is able to develop a plan with those she trusts that works for her. We imagine it could be a rocky transition, but the most important thing is that she’s safe, healthy, and happy.

