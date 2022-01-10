Another Day, Another Nearly Naked Display! Britney Spears Blazons 'Booty Time' With Thong Thirst Trap!

Britney Spears is showing it all off …Baby One More [Booty] Time! Ha!

The 40-year-old superstar took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a set of four new sexy snaps of her bodacious backside! It’s not the first time recently that she’s shown off for her fans, either, so clearly she’s making a statement about her newfound freedom!

Sliding onto the feeds of her nearly 40 million followers with no shortage of tight, toned skin, Sam Asghari‘s better half dropped three red rose emojis in her post caption — a possible reference to the mysterious Project Rose that she’s been teasing on social media — while posing in a tiny red thong in front of a full-length mirror!

Look at Brit’s Sunday night ‘Booty time’ layout (below):

Whoa!

Get it, girl!!!

The post quickly got double-tapped more than a million times, once again proving that the Lucky singer’s fans absolutely adore when the pop princess strips down a bit! And we love it, too!

And what about y’all?! What do U think of Britney’s booty-baring ways, Perezcious readers??

