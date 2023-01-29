Britney Spears has a message for her fake “fans” after what went down this week!

For those who don’t know, the 41-year-old pop sensation took down her Instagram account for a bit earlier this week – a move that had fans very concerned as she did so without warning. In fact, they were so worried about Britney that they contacted the authorities to conduct a wellness check on the Crossroads actress. We guess some people forgot the fact that Britney is known to take a social media break and delete her account every now and then…

And of course, when the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office visited her old home in Thousand Oaks, they found there was nothing wrong. Following the incident, Britney issued a statement, urging everyone to “respect my privacy.” But it seems like the singer has more to say on the matter because she took to Twitter to share some more insight into exactly why she deleted her IG account in the first place. And the reason for it? Britney explained on Saturday night she ditched it because she received so many negative comments about her and was “hurt” by it:

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings. I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway … “

So, so awful.

The Toxic artist then said she was “shocked as hell” to see how people responded to her deleting Instagram, writing:

“I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house … it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad! I mean DAMN come on … three girls at a restaurant came up to me yesterday so drunk and loud and sat right beside me with that gross smell of alcohol and got right in my face … reminded me of my wedding … I was traumatized …”

She continued:

“This time I said please get the fuck away from me … Yes … it’s Britney Bitch !!! I woke up and spoke up for myself … can you believe it ??? Honestly I couldn’t either … so with that said, please again know I’m doing the best I can …”

Concluding her lengthy post, Britney assured everyone she is “alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew” before adding:

“To my real fans, God bless you !!!”

You can check out the entire Twitter thread (below):

Yep that's me … I'm alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices????, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in ????????‍♀️. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life ????????‍♀️ !!! pic.twitter.com/5GMcpkPMfy — Britney Spears ???????? (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023

I'm sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway ???? … I know I thought it was a joke too … but it's not … it works … surprisingly enough !!! — Britney Spears ???????? (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023

I mean DAMN come on … three girls at a restaurant came up to me yesterday so drunk and loud and sat right beside me with that gross smell of alcohol and got right in my face … reminded me of my wedding ???? … I was traumatized … — Britney Spears ???????? (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023

l'm alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you ???????? !!! — Britney Spears ???????? (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023

