Britney Spears Felt Like She Was 'Being Gaslit & Bullied' By Fans Who Called Police!

Britney Spears is NOT happy with the actions of some of her most fervent fans!

As you may have heard, some fans — apparently out of misplaced concern — actually called the police to do a wellness check on the Toxic singer! The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office visited, and of course nothing was happening. The woman just decided to delete her Instagram account, which she does every couple months. Nothing sinister. Not exactly “suspicious online activity.”

We’d already heard Britney was “annoyed” about the police visit, but now she’s speaking out for herself! She called the fan concern nothing more than a “prank” in a statement on Twitter, saying:

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

Detailing what happened from her perspective, she wrote:

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

But listen close, Britney fans, because what she says next should let you know exactly how upsetting this was for the pop star:

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.”

“Gaslit and bullied.” Is there anything worse this woman can be put through right now than being gaslit after all that time under a conservatorship?? She concluded by asking:

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

See the full statement (below):

What do YOU think about Britney’s plea to her fans??

