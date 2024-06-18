Britney Spears Fans React To Justin Timberlake's Arrest!

Britney Spears fans have caught wind of Justin Timberlake’s arrest — and they’re having a field day with it.

As you’ve surely heard by now, the *NSYNC alum was arrested in New York on Monday night after getting behind the wheel of his car while intoxicated. He was pulled over and his field sobriety reportedly did NOT go well… And he flat out refused a breathalyzer test. Being so, he was thrown behind bars for an overnight stay before appearing for an arraignment in court on Tuesday morning. There, he was hit with one count of driving while intoxicated and banned from driving in NY for a whole year.

Bad news for J.T., but Britney fans sure are making the most of it! We’ve already seen a few of them react in a very strange way to the earliest news of the arrest. But there is SO much more to unpack!

On Tuesday, supporters of the pop princess took to X (Twitter) to revel in Justin’s arrest — particularly after Brit revealed all those bombshell details about their former relationship in her memoir last year. And these fans are definitely NOT holding back! Oof! See some of the best reactions (below):

Karma is a bitch! I smile every time something happens to this ass! It's like justice for Britney!#justintimberlake #karma #britneyspears https://t.co/vcTdOOJvWx — MM (@momblogger76) June 18, 2024

Me when Justin Timberlake experiences bad days https://t.co/FV2lFWzJeZ pic.twitter.com/RJvvgzZehj — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) June 18, 2024

Justin Timberlake has been arrested and I've never been more excited to use this gif pic.twitter.com/LskBqaVFmQ — Jay P (@JohnathanPerk) June 18, 2024

Footage of Justin Timberlake getting pulled over for a DWI. ???? pic.twitter.com/FMe58IsJyI — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 18, 2024

Justin Timberlake: when can I drive again? Judge: it’s gonna be May — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) June 18, 2024

criminal by britney spears. pic.twitter.com/bXjYHE2oUV — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) June 18, 2024

Who's Justin Timberlake gonna blame for his DWI? Janet? Britney? Can't blame it on the a-a-a-alcohol. Because that would be an admission so… Cry me a river. https://t.co/dWDp8Aifeg — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) June 18, 2024

Britney Spears should turn on that front camera & twirl like she’s never twirled before to celebrate. Justin Timberlake’s downfall might really be happening. https://t.co/WEX49XAvT9 — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) June 18, 2024

Wild enough, Brit’s 2011 hit Criminal is even currently rising on streaming ranks! YIKES! The fans have spoken! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below.

[Images via Apple Music/YouTube & Britney Spears/Instagram]