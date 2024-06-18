Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Fans React To Justin Timberlake's Arrest!

Britney Spears Fans React To Justin Timberlake's Arrest!

Britney Spears fans have caught wind of Justin Timberlake’s arrest — and they’re having a field day with it.

As you’ve surely heard by now, the *NSYNC alum was arrested in New York on Monday night after getting behind the wheel of his car while intoxicated. He was pulled over and his field sobriety reportedly did NOT go well… And he flat out refused a breathalyzer test. Being so, he was thrown behind bars for an overnight stay before appearing for an arraignment in court on Tuesday morning. There, he was hit with one count of driving while intoxicated and banned from driving in NY for a whole year.

Related: Here’s What Jessica Biel Was Doing Right Before J.T.’s Arrest!

Bad news for J.T., but Britney fans sure are making the most of it! We’ve already seen a few of them react in a very strange way to the earliest news of the arrest. But there is SO much more to unpack!

On Tuesday, supporters of the pop princess took to X (Twitter) to revel in Justin’s arrest — particularly after Brit revealed all those bombshell details about their former relationship in her memoir last year. And these fans are definitely NOT holding back! Oof! See some of the best reactions (below):

Wild enough, Brit’s 2011 hit Criminal is even currently rising on streaming ranks! YIKES! The fans have spoken! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below.

[Images via Apple Music/YouTube & Britney Spears/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jun 18, 2024 14:07pm PDT

Share This