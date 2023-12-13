Shocking Photos -- Britney's Father Jamie Spears Seen Without Leg In First Sighting Since Amputation

Well, we guess that’s one way to confirm a shocking report.

Last week we heard Jamie Spears‘ health was worse than we’d ever imagined! Sources in Kentwood, Louisiana claimed Britney Spears‘ estranged father had gotten a knee replacement years back, but he’d been suffering severe complications the past couple months. He got a really bad infection, and in November his leg had to be amputated!

Well, now we have photo proof. In the first public sighting of the 71-year-old since the story broke, you can clearly see it was all true. Doctors had to take his right leg, about four inches above the knee.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Jamie can be seen being helped out of a truck and into a wheelchair. Sure enough, his black pants are tied off where his leg had been. See (below):

Jamie Spears seen in a wheelchair in first sighting since leg amputation https://t.co/eH26cIDG3V pic.twitter.com/hEqKr1KreB — Page Six (@PageSix) December 13, 2023

This is really not the same man who controlled Britney in a strict conservatorship. We wonder if seeing him this way will tug on the Toxic singer’s heartstrings and lead her to forgive the way she has with her mom. We’ve heard there’s no chance, but… It’s different when you see him.

