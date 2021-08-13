Britney Spears Shares First Post Following News Of Jamie Spears Stepping Down -- But What Does It Mean?

Britney Spears doesn’t need words to celebrate her conservatorship victory!

As we reported, Jamie Spears filed new legal docs to officially step down as conservator of his daughter’s estate after 13 years — which came complete with a rather salty statement.

The news came as a pleasant surprise to #FreeBritney supporters around the world — and now the Toxic singer herself has seemingly reacted to the development in a perfectly Britney way: with a cryptic Instagram post!

Taking to her ‘Gram, the pop princess shared a caption-less illustration of a girl with flowers in her hair. It can be interpreted in a lot of ways, no doubt, but, to us, the artwork definitely gives off vibes of warmth, serenity, and freedom.

What do U think? Ch-ch-check out the post (below) and sound off in the comments!

[Image via Mega/WENN]