Britney Spears' New Conservator Pick Will AUDIT Her Dad To See How He Spent Her Money

Could the full truth about Britney Spears‘ conservatorship finally be coming to light?

We all know Brit has been living under a conservatorship, largely controlled by her dad Jamie Spears, for 13 years now. And thanks to her courageous testimony back in June, we know a lot more about the trauma and abuse that went on behind the scenes. The singer has stated she has a LOT more to say, indicating that the recent exposés have only scratched the surface. But we could be getting more details sooner rather than later.

In July, the 39-year-old’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate and replace him with certified public accountant Jason Rubin. This week, Rosengart took things even further by requesting to speed up the removal process or at least “immediately” suspend the Spears patriarch from his duties. He wrote in the filing:

“An investigation is warranted but can only commence fully once Mr. Spears is removed.”

Now, sources have told TMZ that should CPA Rubin be appointed, his “first order of business” will be “to determine if Jamie mishandled Britney’s finances.” That would bring us another step closer to Britney’s desire to hold her family legally responsible for what she suffered under the conservatorship.

Rubin sounds like the perfect guy for the job, too. On his LinkedIn page (per Us Weekly), he described his work:

“I [have] participated in hundreds of forensic investigations and litigation support engagements and when necessary been designated and testified as an expert witness. My experience consists of complex matters involving securities litigation, criminal, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy, fiduciary and trust litigation, family law, employment law, insured reimbursement of claimed losses and other general civil complex litigation.”

Yeah… almost ALL of that sounds relevant to the pop star’s case!

On top of all that, Rubin’s firm has experience in “trust administration, conservatorships and probate estates” as well as “fraud investigations.” He also lists “forensic accounting” as his area of expertise, which is exactly what’s needed here to investigate Jamie’s decade-plus of controlling his daughter’s finances.

Rosengart has already laid some groundwork for this investigation to begin, raising questions about the expensive salary Jamie has paid himself and his lawyers. He also pointed out that Jamie overpaid Britney’s former business manager, TriStar Sports and Entertainment Group, by $300,000 in 2019 after the performer had already gone on hiatus.

Again, we bet this is just the tip of the iceberg considering the many years Jamie was in charge. That’s why we’re hoping things work out and Rubin can be instated as conservator of the estate soon, so he can get to work untangling whatever has gone on behind the scenes. We remain hopeful that Britney will see justice soon.

