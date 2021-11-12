Britney Spears Rocks #FreeBritney Shirt -- And Shares 'Pointers For Life' -- Ahead Of Pivotal Conservatorship Hearing

Is today the day where we finally see a #FreeBritney?

The past few months have seen a lot of momentum in Britney Spears’ legal battle, but these positive changes have been years in the making. The singer herself has been fighting for more than a decade; over time, her loyal fans gathered together as the #FreeBritney movement to come to her aid. In a culmination of these efforts, Friday’s scheduled court hearing is expected to end the conservatorship once and for all.

Related: Was Jamie Spears’ Reason For Filing To End Conservatorship Shady?

Brit and her fiancé Sam Asghari commemorated the occasion with some very appropriate apparel. Since the 39-year-old’s explosive testimony earlier this year, the couple has acknowledged the #FreeBritney movement on a few occasions. This time, they went all out and donned “#FreeBritney” shirts with the tagline:

“It’s a human rights movement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)



Sam posted snaps of the whole family in the tees — himself, his lady, AND their new pet puppy Porsha! Fittingly, the video on his Instagram (above) was set to the pop star’s hit Work Bitch.

Awww! What an exciting time for these two.

Related: Lynne Asks Britney’s Estate To Pay Legal Fees Shortly Before Singer Blasts Her!

Meanwhile, over on her own IG, the Stronger artist took the time to share her “pointers for life” with her loyal fans. She included wisdom about romance, mental health, and some general good practices. Accompanied by a shot of herself on stage, she explained her list:

“My pointers for life !!!!⁣

⁣

1. Smile whenever you can even on the worst day ever !!!!!⁣

2. Men, you gotta keep your woman satisfied …. if not there will be hell to pay !!!!⁣

3. Go back to holding hands if you’re in a relationship and remember what a big deal that use to be when you were 13 !!! ⁣

4. Never go to bed hungry

5. Sleep LOTS … they can wait … I mean it is YOUR DREAM !!!⁣

6. Eat something sweet … it keeps you happy !!!!⁣

7. Don’t be scared to be foolish and randomly hug someone !!!!⁣

8. Laugh A LOT

9. Cry when you need to

10. Say your prayers “

Well, we certainly can’t argue with this advice!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

We hope she brings this all into the next chapter of her life… which, fingers crossed, will be conservatorship-free. She has so much to look forward to, particularly that fairy tale wedding (with a dress made by Donatella Versace) that she’s been waiting for for so long. We’re so glad Sam has been there to support her through it all, and that he’s by her side to usher in the era of #FreeBritney!

[Image via Stephanie Methven/ WENN & Sam Asghari/Instagram]