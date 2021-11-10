Britney Spears Reveals Donatella Versace Is Making Her Wedding Dress During 'Interesting Week' For Conservatorship

The finish line is in sight for Britney Spears — and so is the altar!

A lot of the singer’s dreams have been coming true since she was able to hire her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for her conservatorship case. She was able to get rid of her father as conservator and quickly get engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari. Now, with the conservatorship possibly being dissolved for good at Friday’s court hearing, she can fully turn her attention to her upcoming nuptials.

On Tuesday, Brit gave fans a big hint about what the wedding would look like via Instagram. Accompanied by pictures of the popstar posing in a pretty pink gown, she wrote:

“No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks !!!!”

OMG! That’s going to be seriously iconic!

According to a report earlier this month from TMZ, the couple have been putting off their wedding planning until the conservatorship finally concluded. Because of that, there’s been no movement on their promised prenup agreement.

The outlet also claimed the Lucky artist wants to “move out of the valley and head closer to the Hollywood/L.A. area” with her fiancé — particularly “because there are too many bad memories” from the conservatorship at her current house. But they won’t move forward with that, either, until Britney has control of her finances.

All that said, the fact there’s a wedding dress in the works must mean she’s pretty optimistic about the outcome of the November 12 court hearing, right? The momma-of-two actually addressed the nerve-wracking issue on her IG on Monday. In a since-deleted caption (reported by People), she shared:

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me ! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life ! I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m only human and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me ! Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows !!! God bless you all and have a great day !”

As we know, lately Brit has been using her social media less to celebrate her engagement and more to throw shade at her family. The posts have been getting more and more bold and direct, including one where she blamed mom Lynne Spears for coming up with the conservatorship plan.

The deleted post indicates she may try to be more cautious about her call-outs, but on Tuesday she followed it up with this message:

“After I thought about it … I’m not sorry AT ALL !!!”

Good thing, too, because we love an unapologetic queen! We hope the result of Friday’s hearing is the beginning of Britney getting everything she wants.

