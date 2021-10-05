Britney Spears Makes Statement DIRECTLY To #FreeBritney Movement: 'I Cried Last Night For 2 Hours'

Britney Spears has been kept silent so long, she’s become an expert at implying things on her social media.

For instance, shortly after news dropped that her father Jamie had finally been suspended and was no longer in charge of her conservatorship, we got an Instagram post in which the Toxic singer had taken control of a plane to fly it for a moment — saying she was literally “on cloud nine.”

But on Monday, Brit spoke directly to her fans, specifically the #FreeBritney movement of überfans who have worked hard to get her story more attention in the media.

In an emotional post on both IG and Twitter on Monday afternoon, she wrote to the controversial group:

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”

Awww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Brit’s boyfriend Sam Asghari got in on the lovefest, too, responding:

“From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you? “

This is HUGE validation for the #FreeBritney crowd, who endured lots of criticism from those who thought they were butting into a legal situation they didn’t understand because of an unhealthy parasocial relationship with their idol.

Seems like, as far as Britney is concerned, they’re her posse!

As for everyone else, well, that wasn’t the only message on her socials…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram /MEGA/WENN.]