Britney Spears Actually Writes '#FreeBritney' In Post Celebrating Court Victory!

Britney Spears is finally getting a handle on her conservatorship drama, and it looks like she’s gotten a handle on her Instagram account, too!

The superstar singer took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate her victory in court, which saw a judge signing off on her new choice of lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

Brit was so ecstatic over the development, she was straight up doing cartwheels in her post. But the most powerful part of it was in the cation, where she flipped the (emoji) finger to her conservators and actually posted the hashtag “#FreeBritney”! She wrote:

“Coming along, folks … coming along !!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #FreeBritney”

Wow! Haters can’t say her team wrote this caption!

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below)!

Congrats, Brit!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]