Britney Spears Tells Court She Wants Father CRIMINALLY CHARGED For Abuse In Emotional New Testimony!

Big wins for Britney Spears!

The pop star returned to court for a hearing on Wednesday, and things were a little different this time around. Not only did the judge agree to let the Toxic singer’s longtime lawyer Sam Ingham — who had been appointed way back in 2008 — resign, they also signed off on Britney’s NEW choice of lawyer!

While Ingham is quickly becoming best known for the things he didn’t tell his most famous client, Mathew Rosengart is a ringer. He’s a former federal prosecutor known for working with A-listers like Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg. Sounds like the type of all-star she needs to guide her through this difficult conservatorship battle.

In fact, Rosengart was already on hand at the courthouse to start his work — and he had some bold words for Jamie Spears! He told the court if Jame truly loved his daughter “he would resign today.”

Wow!

For his part, Jamie seemed to actually acknowledge once again the reality of Britney’s previous testimony — that she was forced to keep an IUD birth control device in, that she was told she could not marry — but took NO responsibility. His lawyer placed the blame on Brit’s personal conservator Jodi Montgomery (Jamie is the conservator — now the sole conservator — of her estate).

Britney clearly didn’t feel the same way, as she said she was fine with Jodi remaining her personal conservator. Not something one would say about someone who was behind all this alleged abuse, is it?

Speaking of which…

Once again Britney addressed the court via phone, and once again she made claims of personal abuse. She claimed Jamie and others in the conservatorship had threatened her, telling the court:

“There should be no threats to me at all, ever. I have serious abandonment issues.”

The Toxic singer said her car keys were taken away from her like a child after a traffic ticket. She also reportedly told the court her hair vitamins and coffee were taken away from her, saying tearfully:

“Ma’am, that’s not abuse, that’s just f**king cruelty. Excuse my language but it’s the truth.”

Can you imagine if someone told you that you weren’t even allowed to have your morning coffee or use the type of shampoo you need? It’s as ludicrous as it is oppressive.

For Britney, though, it’s a sad reality. As she fought through tears, she asked for a short break to compose herself.

Afterward, she reiterated she wanted her father removed from the conservatorship entirely, saying:

“My dad needs to be removed today and I will be happy with Jodi helping me.”

Furthermore, she thinks Jamie should be investigated and face criminal charges for “conservatorship abuse.” Damn.

It’s unclear how the court will ultimately react to that particular request, but we imagine quite a lot of people are behind her in the desire for a full investigation into this.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest — but for now we are just so happy for Britney!

