Britney Spears Feels 'More And More Liberated' After Filing To 'Immediately' Suspend Jamie As Conservator

It’s a new dawn and a new day for Britney Spears.

After 13 years living under the strict control of a conservatorship, the past couple of months have finally brought about momentous changes in the pop star’s situation. Notably, she now has her own lawyer on her side who is already setting the wheels in motion to oust her dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate. And once that’s done, we may finally see the end of the conservatorship for good.

Understandably, the …Baby One More Time artist is feeling more optimistic than she has in a long time. While a source for Entertainment Tonight says her boyfriend Sam Asghari is “definitely a huge part of that,” all of the recent changes have been cause for celebration. The insider shared:

​​”As the days go by, Britney feels more and more liberated — mentally, emotionally and physically. … Britney is fearless and she has reached the point of truly feeling like she has nothing left to lose.”

Over on Instagram, after years of somewhat inscrutable posts, the singer has been directly addressing her fans through videos and even referencing her legal battles directly. On Thursday, she captioned a post:

“Since this beautiful world makes it so easy to share with you guys … I’m here today trying to matter like all of us do on any given Thursday … have a good day beautiful people !!!!”

The video along with it contained one of her typical Q&A’s that don’t seem to address her fans’ actual questions. But this time, she prefaced it with a separate clip where she acknowledged “the drama of the conservatorship.” She said:

“I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I am doing. Since the cat is out of the bag, literally, out of the bag, and you guys know my situation, I do want to let you guys know that things are way better than I ever anticipated.”

It makes us so happy to hear that confirmed directly from Brit!

The ET insider also mentioned that besides the legal victories, vacation time has been a huge part of improving the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s mental state. They explained:

“Hawaii has felt like Britney’s safe place lately and that’s why she has been going basically every month. It’s physically nice to distance from the drama of what’s happening. She feels free, powerful and recharged when she’s there.”

Knowing how much her Maui trips mean to Britney makes it all the more shocking that her team has tried to use traveling as a way to control and punish her, as she revealed in her June testimony. In fact, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart claimed in a recent filing that Jamie had even deemed her “short vacation” to Maui in July “unnecessary.” The performer apparently had to fight for permission to go (as a grown woman! Using her own money!), and Rosengart wrote that “this dispute caused understandable anguish to Ms. Spears.”

This was just one of many reasons the attorney argued that the Spears patriarch should be “immediately” suspended from his position, if not removed entirely. Considering her July vacation came after Britney finally stood up to her dad in court, it certainly seems like trying to deny her right to leave was a punishment to us. Particularly because, as Rosengart pointed out, Jamie’s use of her money to pay himself and his lawyers is comparatively extravagant. The lawyer noted in his filing:

“These spendthrift ways are particularly problematic when contrasted with the stringent, ‘absolutely microscopic control’ Mr. Spears has exerted over his daughter, evidently since her childhood and continuing through today.”

We couldn’t agree more. But now that there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel and Jamie’s reign of terror may finally be coming to an end, he can no longer bring his daughter down. We can’t wait to see her truly liberated for good!

