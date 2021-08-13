Britney Spears Posts Dance Of Celebration After Father Jamie STEPS DOWN From Conservatorship!

This is what pure joy looks like!

Britney Spears‘ first post after getting the amazing news that her father was finally stepping down as her conservator was… a little confusing.

There wasn’t even a caption on the illustration, leaving fans to interpret whatever they could from it.

But her next one, posted Friday afternoon, is just full of elation and all around zest for life. Oh, and did we mention it’s set to Prince and the New Power Generation‘s classic hit Sexy M.F.??

Watch Britney dance with a great big smile on her face (below)!

OMG she looks SO HAPPY! And we’re so happy for her!

In case you didn’t hear the jaw-dropping news on Thursday, Jamie Spears announced seemingly out of nowhere that he was finally going to acquiesce to his daughter’s wishes and remove himself from her conservatorship.

In a statement that was pointedly devoid of accountability, Jamie’s lawyers wrote:

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

TL;DR: he insists he did nothing wrong and is only stepping down because everyone is being mean to him.

Britney’s ace lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, was not moved by the declaration of sudden selflessness and promised to keep going with the investigation into any wrongdoing on Jamie’s part, writing in a statement:

“We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.”

Ooh, what a scorcher!

That’s almost as satisfying as watching Britney dance in celebration to Prince! Almost…

BTW, her next post was joyous in a completely different way — it was celebrating the majesty and adorability of elephants!

Now if neither of these posts put a smile on your face, we just can’t help you!

