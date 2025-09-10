Britney Spears Hits Back At Mental Health Concerns While Living In Mansion Covered In Dog Poop!

Britney Spears is clapping back!

Last month, the singer shared some new dancing videos! Only this time fans couldn’t focus on her moves as they were too distracted by the decor… The clips sparked a lot of concern as her LA mansion seemed to be a mess behind her! There was even what appeared to be dog poop all over the place!

DailyMail.com sources spilled earlier this week that the pop star is “having an episode right now” and that “we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.” Another insider claimed Britney’s inner circle is “worried” because she’s “not doing well at all.” The insider detailed:

“Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function.”

Oh no..

Even her teenage sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, are said to be “concerned” about her mental health as they both work on rebuilding their relationships with her. A super unsettling update! But Britney’s clapping back!

Hitting back at the negative narrative, the Baby One More Time hitmaker took to her Instagram to address the controversy on Tuesday. While sharing a photo of Justin Bieber sitting shirtless on a coach while holding his baby son, she wrote:

“Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas!!!”

Well, guess she heard the concerns? On the Biebs pic, she said:

“I’m in love with this picture!!! So so beautiful!!!”

See (below):

She’s clearly upset by the commentary! We can’t blame her. We just hope she’s doing OK!!

