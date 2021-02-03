Britney Spears Hits Back At Haters Who Say Her Dance Videos 'Aren't Perfect'

Don’t come to Britney Spears’ Instagram page expecting perfection!

The pop icon took to her ‘Gram on Monday to respond to criticism about the dance videos she frequently posts on her account. As fans know, Brit’s IG page is full of clips of herself busting moves and twirling like a wind up doll to hit songs by everyone from Billie Eilish to her ex Justin Timberlake.

While Brit serves some envy-inducing moves in nearly every clip, the choreography naturally isn’t music video-perfect — something that more than a few critics apparently felt the need to point out in the comment section.

Related: How Justin REALLY Feels About His & Britney’s Iconic All-Denim Outfits!

Well, the Toxic singer has made it clear that she has been and forever will remain unbothered by the hate, telling fans in the caption of her post:

“I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it !!! So … if my posts aren’t perfect … I’m doing this for fun !!!!”

The 39-year-old went on to say that fans who expect her to look flawless in her dance videos can keep on scrolling, adding:

“If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance …. sorry ain’t happening!!!! “

Way to be, Britney!

Honestly, we love seeing this confident side of her — especially since we know the superstar has previously felt “insecure” when photos are taken of her that she’s unprepared for. Brit opened up about some of these image issues back in October, sharing a very NON-glam photo of herself wearing jeans and a flannel.

Photo: Britney Shares CREEPY Post After Being Left ‘Hurt’ By Mental Health Claims!

She wrote in the caption:

“Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!!”

Based on how much she’s been posting these perfectly imperfect dance videos, we’d say Britney is stronger — and more confident — than yesterday!!

What do U think about her remarks, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]