How Justin Timberlake REALLY Feels About His & Britney Spears Iconic All-Denim Outfits!

While all our fashion senses have surely dropped during quarantine (we’re not the only ones living in sweatpants, right??), at least we haven’t reverted to 2001 fashion…

As you surely remember, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, coupled up at the time, caused quite the frenzy after showing up to the 2001 American Music Awards in matching all-denim outfits. It will truly never be forgotten, but JT really wishes it would!

Take a good look at the pair’s clothing HERE if you need a refresher.

In a recent interview during The Hollywood Reporter’s songwriter roundtable, the former *NSYNC member shared:

“I confess that there was maybe a period in the ’90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never…”

To which John Legend said what we were ALL thinking:

“Denim on denim on denim on denim, that will never be forgotten!”

The Palmer actor confirmed the call-back, adding:

“Thanks, John. Uh, no, the internet won’t allow me to forget them. So it’s all good.”

LOLz!

Watch the full discussion (below) — which also features megastars Mary J. Blige, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monáe — to hear about why Justin thinks his best work is that which goes unnoticed by the public, and much more!

What are your fave old school Justin Timberlake fashion moments, Perezcious readers? Should he bring the all-denim look back for a spin in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

