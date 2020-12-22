Britney Spears Shares CREEPY Instagram Post After Being Left 'Hurt & Disappointed' By Mental Health Claims!

The #FreeBritney movement spends a lot of time trying to interpret the messages of her social media posts, but this one might be a stumper.

Now that Britney Spears is semi-retired from the entertainment industry (at least, as long as her dad’s in charge of her conservatorship), her Instagram account is her one outlet to connect with fans. Brit tends to be a frequent poster, sharing clips of her dancing and a lot of very similar looking selfies.

Sometimes, she also re-posts images she seemingly finds around the web, often with an inspirational quote or observational comment. Over the weekend, the pop star shared one such pic, and we won’t lie, it has us a little freaked!

The ‘gram showed a colorful eye makeup look with one very gross detail — a fly perched on the model’s eyeball. The 39-year-old captioned the shot:

“I spy something …. !!!! PS as you can see from my videos today …. I still need to get my phone fixed !!!”

The post matches one she shared earlier in the month, though it doesn’t appear as though this eye was also adorned with an insect:

Theories, Britney fans? Any connection here? Or is the Toxic artist just fascinated by this particular aesthetic…?

We can say this much — the ’90s icon probably wouldn’t want anyone to read too much into her mental state based on these posts. Following a CNN source who claimed the singer “faces ongoing challenges with her mental health,” Brit’s friend and former makeup artist Billy B. said she was “hurt and disappointed” by the quote.

Billy told Entertainment Tonight:

“We’re talking about someone who did a residency in Las Vegas under the conservatorship. It’s ridiculous for anyone to claim that she is not well.”

And while the Crossroads actress may not give much away about her legal battle on social media, her pal reported she’s totally engaged and invested in the proceedings. He shared:

“She is 100 percent optimistic about what the outcome will be in the end. She is patient and strategic.”

Well, patience will be necessary, since the conservatorship has been extended until at least September 2021. At last week’s hearing, the court put off delving deeper into the battle between Brit and her dad Jamie Spears until next year. A closer look at Jamie’s handling of his daughter’s finances is expected in upcoming court appearances.

We continue to wish for the best for Britney, and even though this latest ‘gram has us a little skeeved out, we hope she has a very happy holiday nonetheless!

