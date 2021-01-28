Britney Spears Gives Ex Justin Timberlake A Subtle Shoutout In New Dance Video!

Blast from the past, anyone?

Britney Spears loves a good dance break as much as anyone and often uploads her jam sessions to Instagram for all to see. But it’s her latest dance party track that has all our 2000s hearts pounding!

On Wednesday, the singer was seen moving along to ex Justin Timberlake’s song Holy Grail with JAY-Z! As you no doubt recall, the power duo split in 2002 after three years together. And to poke a little more fun at the virtual reconnection, the songwriter actually tagged the former boy band member in the post (below)!

Many followers joked about the confidence in tagging her past fling, with even Netflix’s Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause chiming in:

“Britney with the @ tags!! We love to see it! ”

This isn’t the first time the pop star has openly supported the former *NSYNC member. Back in April, the 39-year-old uploaded another dancing clip with advice to followers who may have been growing tired of quarantine (if only we knew how long it would truly last…).

Britney wrote:

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD !!!!!!”

JT responded at the time (though he hadn’t been tagged):

We can only sit back and wait to see his reaction to Spears’ latest rendition!!

[Image via Britney Spears/Justin Timberlake/Instagram]