Britney Spears Returns To Instagram! See Her Giddy First Post Back!

Britney Spears is back already!

Less than a week after leaving Instagram and deleting her entire feed, the Toxic singer has already returned!

In her first post back on her favorite social media platform, the pop star posted some very Britney photos along with a very happy — giddy even — caption mentioning her new fiancé Sam Asghari! She wrote:

“Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s**t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!”

Awww! She is clearly just ecstatic about finally being able to get married! She and Sam have been together for nearly five years, but previously she wasn’t allowed to get married. According to her testimony in a conservatorship hearing, she was permitted to even make that choice for herself. But clearly she’s more than ready!

Speaking of ready, she was also down to get back to posting pics! She continued:

“I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions !!!!!”

See her first post back (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram.]