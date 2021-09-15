Octavia Spencer Apologizes For Britney Spears 'Prenup' Comment & Sam Asghari Responds!

Whoops!

Octavia Spencer was among many casting a little bit of a negative light on the happy news that Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari had finally gotten engaged! After seeing the pop star pose with her ring for the first time, the Oscar winner responded:

“Make him sign a prenup.”

And a LOT of fans agreed, even causing Sam to address the chatter on his own social media. But now, the 51-year-old is so remorseful for the implications of her joke, she’s apologizing in private AND in public to the soon-to-be-married couple!

While posting a gorgeous photo of the singer and her hunky beau on Instagram (below), The Help star candidly expressed:

“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.”

She even had a request for the Toxic songwriter’s biggest fans — and anyone who may have participated in the prenup convo, asking:

“Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity”

Down in the comments section of the post were thousands of responses sending love the couple’s way — and an acknowledgment by one extremely buff Iranian personal trainer. Yep, Sam accepted the apology, chiming in:

“You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory. ❤️”

No hard feelings. Love that!!

While the Hidden Figures actress may have felt bad for causing such a fuss on social media, the 27-year-old never seemed too bothered by the joke. He hopped online to thank followers for the outpouring of love and support after his lady said yes, and he couldn’t help but tease amid the controversy:

“Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

LOLz!! Now that’s the attitude to have. Also, it’s not like the idea of a prenuptial agreement was news to the lovebirds. With conservatorship drama that’s surrounding Britney for years — and just her high status as a celeb — it’s a smart move. A source told People:

“Britney is already working on a prenup. She understands that this is necessary.”

Unfortunately, her estranged father Jamie Spears may be in charge of finding a lawyer to get that legal agreement written up, a Britney insider added:

“Jamie is working on finding a lawyer to do the prenup. Because it involves finances and he’s still officially Britney’s estate conservator, he is figuring out the details. It has to be a divorce lawyer who handles the prenup.”

To be fair, someone from Jamie’s camp claimed he’s “not involved in the prenup process,” so the mystery remains on that for now. But at least we don’t have to go on thinking there might be beef between Octavia, Britney, and Sam!

Reactions? Do you think the Oscar winner even needed to apologize?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

