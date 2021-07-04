Report: Jamie Lynn Spears Is The Only Family Member NOT On Britney's Payroll As Conservatorship Controversy Continues

According to a new bombshell report, it turns out that Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly the only Spears family member who is NOT on Britney Spears‘ payroll.

And with money such a big sticking point and issue of contention with the ongoing battle over Britney’s conservatorship, that little reported fact may loom large in terms of what the future means for much of the Spears family.

According to a report published on Saturday in the New Yorker by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, the rest of Britney’s family aside from little sister Jamie Lynn have all spent “years” on Spears’ payroll, using her fame, talent, and name to collect a check!

The report straight-up alleged (below):

“Jamie, Lynne, and Spears’s brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears’s payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her.”

Whoa! That’s understandable that she would find some resentment over it after years and years of being the breadwinner, too — especially on top of the alleged issues with the conservatorship in the first place!

According to the report and another published by the New York Times, the 68-year-old Jamie earns about $18,000 per month total for overseeing the conservatorship; $16,000 per month on salary, and $2,000 per month for office space rent. It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how much had been paid out to Britney’s mom Lynne, 66, or her older brother Bryan, who is now 44 years old.

Fans will recall how Jamie Lynn hinted at her lack of financial connection to Britney when she made her first statement of support for her big sister back at the end of June. In that social media statement at the time, the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum had written (below):

“I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I’m not my family. I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

Love that attitude!

And love to see that Jamie Lynn was 100% correct when she made that statement, too, that she has nothing to gain or lose by her older sister ending her conservatorship, and it’s best that she does what makes her happy and gives her a fulfilling life. Amen!

