Britney Spears Reportedly Feels ‘Confident And Strong’ Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears doesn’t plan to go down without a fight!

In case you missed it, the judge involved in the 39-year-old pop sensation’s conservatorship case denied her previous request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her co-conservator on Wednesday. Back in November, her attorney Sam Ingham had petitioned the court to suspend her dad from his duties and appoint Bessemer Trust Company as the sole conservator of her estate. The new order signed earlier this week then made Jamie and the company co-conservators.

However, Bessemer Trust actually pulled out of the legal arrangement the following day because Britney claimed “irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony.” The company further stated that they thought the singer had voluntarily entered the conservatorship and agreed for them to act as the co-conservator.

As you may know, Britney specifically slammed her father for being like a “sex trafficker” who enjoyed having control over every aspect of her life. In her first public testimony, she even expressed her desire to “sue” her family, saying:

“They should go to jail. I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby, and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out…they don’t want me to have another baby.”

So it was without a doubt a major slap in the face to have her plea rejected — especially after detailing the heartbreaking abuse she suffered for years. Despite her recent legal setback, though, the singer reportedly feels ready to continue to push for the termination of the conservatorship. A source told Entertainment Tonight:

“She is not backing down. She is ready to fight this fight. She is feeling confident and strong and wants her voice to be heard.”

The insider added that Britney and Sam Asghari “had an amazing, relaxing time” in Hawaii which rejuvenated the performer enough to stay in the battle. And following their vacation, it appears that Sam is also gearing up for the future fight as well! Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen the personal trainer supporting his girlfriend during this tumultuous time. Most recently, the 27-year-old shared a clip of himself lifting weights while the momma of two cheered him on. Britney was heard saying behind the camera as Sam worked out:

“Squeeze! Pump iron! Do all those things to make all those veins come out. Sexy man.”

We love to see it! The couple will need as much strength as possible while they prepare to confront the conservatorship some more. Britney’s attorney can still file another motion to remove Jamie or petition to end the arrangement altogether. So we’ll have to see what happens in the next couple of weeks.

