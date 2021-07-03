Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ About Her Daughter's Conservatorship

Lynne Spears spoke out about Britney Spears following her daughter’s shocking court testimony.

In a new report from The New Yorker on Saturday, the 66-year-old admitted to reporters Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino that she had some concerns about her child’s conservatorship that’s co-managed by her father Jamie Spears and others. According to the article, Lynne only “spoke in a whisper” as “she declined to answer detailed questions about the case.” She also apologized for potentially needing to “hang up abruptly” if another family member walked in and found her on a phone call with a journalist before adding:

“I got mixed feelings about everything. I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.”

Related: Britney Spears Reportedly Feels ‘Confident And Strong’ Amid Conservatorship Battle

While Lynne has remained uninvolved in Britney’s legal arrangement over the years, a Spears family source said she recently has attempted to step in after her daughter “begged her for help.” The report also stated that the mom of three never became a co-conservator in 2008 because she thought the situation would only last for a few months, and Jamie took control over it anyway.

In case you didn’t know, Lynne actually supported the pop sensation’s petition to remove her father as a conservator last November. She said via a lawyer that the father-daughter duo had a “toxic” relationship, explaining:

“Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship. She feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can.”

More recently, the author helped out by objecting to a fee of $890,00 demanded by her ex-husband’s legal representation. Lynne argued that the “services were not performed in good faith for the benefit of her daughter.” However, Jamie fired back in court documents and claimed that his ex-wife had “zero involvement in her daughter’s conservatorship until very recently.” He also claimed that her accusations “threatened to tarnish [Jamie’s] reputation as a loving, caring father.”

It’s all very messy, we know.

In her passionate testimony last week, Britney publicly spoke out against her conservatorship for the first time, detailing the power her father held over her personal and financial decisions. She made some startling allegations against those involved in her controversial matter, including that they denied her the right to have more children by keeping her on birth control and forced her to take lithium against her wishes. The Crossroads star said at the time:

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me — they should be in jail.”

It seems like things are only just beginning with this fiasco. What are your thoughts on what Lynne had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon, WENN]