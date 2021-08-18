Did Britney Spears Secretly Marry Boyfriend Jason Trawick In The Early 2010s?!

When Britney Spears said she was “not even close” to saying all she needed to say about her time under conservatorship, we couldn’t have seen this coming.

Because of the #FreeBritney movement, we had some idea that the conservatorship was a pretty toxic situation for the pop star. When she was finally allowed to speak for herself during a court hearing back in June, we learned that her situation was even more upsetting than we could have imagined — and that was just the tip of the iceberg. There’s still a lot left to untangle, which is why we’re so glad her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart is pushing for an investigation.

Presumably, there are also more things that the …Baby One More Time artist hasn’t been allowed to reveal over the years. And now, some devoted #FreeBritney followers have uncovered a BOMBSHELL possible secret: Britney may have been married back in 2012!

The relationship in question was with Jason Trawick, the X Factor alum’s former manager-turned-fiancé. The couple was together from 2009 to 2013 (he stepped down as her manager in 2010 due to conflict of interest). At the time, the relationship was so serious — and, apparently, so well-received by Jamie Spears — that Jason was made co-conservator of her estate. They even got engaged in December 2011 — but never went through with it.

Or did they?

We wouldn’t have expected that the Crossroads actress would have hidden her marriage to Jason back then. But on a recent episode of Toxic: The Britney Spears Story (from Tess Barker and Babs Gray of the popular Britney’s Gram podcast), the hosts uncovered an accounting report from the conservatorship that listed a “consultation [on] dissolution of marriage” occurring July 2012.

The $9,150 payment listed under “conservatee’s legal fees,” was made to the “law offices of Alexandra Leichter,” a Beverly Hills-based family attorney. Per a fan’s tweet of the document, two other payments, which were redacted, were made to Leichter in October 2012.

In the 2012 accounting, under "Britney's legal fees", there are 3 payments to Alexandra Leichter for Jul, Aug, Sept 2012, 2 redacted and 1 of them marked as "Consultation on Dissolution of Marriage". Note that is dissolution and not divorce. #FreeBritney #OnlineSWATteam pic.twitter.com/AoKD5H6l10 — Dizz #HereForBritney (@ThisIsMeDizz) March 22, 2021

Guest Austin Bertrand, an estate specialist with no involvement in Britney’s case, speculated that they “missed a redaction,” adding:

“My assumption would be that those were legal services that were rendered directly for [Britney’s] benefit and nobody else’s. … ‘Dissolution of marriage’ only means one thing, which is divorce.”

Divorce. For Britney’s benefit. Britney’s divorce?! Meaning Britney was married?!? In 2012???

The hosts also found an example of the 39-year-old referring to Jason as her “husband” on a radio show the previous year, strengthening the argument.

Innerestingly, the engagement came up recently when the momma of two claimed the conservatorship had denied her the right to marry her current BF, Sam Asghari. In a rebuttal, Jamie pointed to the fact that he had consented to her marriage with Jason back in the day. But that was a VERY different situation than Sam — Jamie and Jason were basically working together as co-conservators, to the point that it was rumored Jason coordinated the split with Jamie before he even told Britney they were breaking up.

Still, we’re puzzled as to why Brit and/or her conservators would have kept the wedding a secret, if they did indeed get married. Definitely seems like some shady conservatorship action went down, but to what end? We hope this is something we get clarity on as the investigations continue.

