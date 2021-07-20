Britney Spears Declares She's 'Not Even Close' To Saying All She Needs To Say!

If you thought Britney Spears was done speaking out, she’s got news for you: this story is just getting started!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, the Toxic singer teased that she had a LOT more to say. The 39-year-old wrote:

“So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!! In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!”

Talk about intrigue! Girl, we are on tenterhooks!

She next alluded to her conservatorship making her feel like she needed to keep all of this to herself for years — but the floodgates are open now:

“I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here!!!!”

She added some dove emojis, but something tells us not to expect any of that “peace” that her kid sister Jamie Lynn Spears posted about recently, not anytime soon anyway.

What more does she have to say?

Obviously there’s the possibility of more allegations of abuse of her conservatorship. That line about being “told to stay quiet” certainly feels like calling out those who were (and in the case of her father, Jamie Spears, still are) in charge of her life. Since she started speaking out, we’ve learned her longtime court-appointed lawyer — whom she finally was able to replace last week — literally told her just that, as well as reportedly purposely holding back when informing her of her rights.

However, we should also consider the medium of the message. She wrote about this on IG, and the most recent outspoken statements she’s made there are all about her other family members.

On Friday she posted a lengthy screed which many took as a callout of Jamie Lynn and their momma Lynne Spears because she spoke about loved ones who only pretended to publicly support her AFTER it was popular:

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

And the next day she made it even more clear she wasn’t too happy with Jamie Lynn, saying:

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply.”

Which friend or family member do YOU think the next explosive statement will be about??

