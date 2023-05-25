Britney Spears Says She Misses Her Sons 'Desperately'!

Britney Spears is thinking about her two sons Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline a lot.

As Perezcious readers know, the 41-year-old singer’s relationship with her boys has been rocky for a while now. Last year, her ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed things are so strained between the trio that the teenagers refused to see Britney for months — and even declined to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Part of the reason for the distance? He claimed the Crossroads actress’ nonstop nude photos on social media made them uncomfortable:

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Meanwhile, Jayden called out his mother’s lack of parenting skills in an ITV interview, saying:

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.”

K-Fed even dropped videos of her arguing with the teens – seemingly to paint her as a bad parent to the public. The comments and videos no doubt hurt. Britney reportedly hasn’t seen the boys in over a year! But it’s not for lack of trying on her part.

The pop sensation shared with her fans how much she misses Sean and Jayden while calling out those “trying to stir up negativity” in her life in a since-deleted post on Instagram Wednesday. She began her lengthy message, which was all about correcting misconceptions, by writing:

​​“I’m not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity … you guys are always so damn sneaky. Am talking about the ones who are creating lies !!!”

Britney went on to say she is “a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping … whenever I want and I do a damn good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person!!!” She continued:

“With that said I’m disgusted with the attempts of people saying I’m not well … people are hateful and I have dogs and I’m quite happy with my easy way of living. I take care of myself !!! I take 2 hour baths and I’m learning to be myself which is awesome !!! By no means am I perfect !!!”

That’s when Britney finally brought up her sons — revealing that she misses and thinks about daily:

“I miss my children desperately and I think of them everyday !!! Some days are better than others and I do a good job at keeping it together !!! No I don’t show myself crying and weeping on my bad days because frankly it’s none of anybody’s business !!! You all have private homes with private doors with private issues … that’s why it’s called private !!! I believe in taking my vulnerable moments to myself … Why would I ever share that with a world and media who hurt me deeply at one point in my life … No thank you !!!”

She added:

“I have an amazing therapist and friends whom I adore … Please take your negativity elsewhere and learn respect. What would people do if I smoked a blunt after the EMAs like Cyrus who I have mad respect for ??? I honestly hope you mean people kiss my ass !!!”

Wow. Of course, who knows if anything will come out of Britney’s message — like improving her relationship with Sean and Preston. Especially since she deleted it. But perhaps this is the step in the right direction for the family members? One of them could extend an olive branch — especially before the boys reportedly move to Hawaii in July?

If she can reunite with her estranged mom Lynne Spears, there has to be hope that she and her sons can eventually repair their relationship. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

