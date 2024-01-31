Britney Spears Teases New Project! All We Have Is The Name...

Is Britney Spears coming back with new music? A line of beauty products? A scent??

All we have to go on is a single image and a name. The Toxic singer posted the enigmatic teaser on Tuesday on her Instagram:

“Tease for new project coming up soon !!! SEX N DIAMONDS”

Hmm… Could it possibly be that she’s following ex Justin Timberlake back into music? That would be amazing…

And the pic with the caption was just as mysterious as the name:

She paired the flower pic with a video in which she dances in a diamond bodysuit. Take a look HERE — for as long as she keeps it up.

So maaaaaaybe this is just another IG project, one of those series of pics. That would be disappointing obviously. But who knows? Maybe it’s more? What do YOU think??

