Justin Timberlake Teases *NSYNC Is Working On More New Music!

Prepare to freak out, *NSYNC fans!

Longtime supporters of the boy band received a massive surprise last year when Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited to release their first song in over two decades called Better Place. Even though the track was only for the third Trolls movie, fans lost it over the reunion. They have even begged for more from the guys, including a new album and tour! Well, fans are in luck. We’re not saying bye, bye, bye to *NSYNC just yet!

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Justin teased the group has been making more music together! While talking about their reunion for Better Place, he said:

“That was fun. It’s kind of crazy. There’s so much that picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry. We’ve been in the studio. So there may be a little something in the future.”

OMG! You can ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

Does this mean we’re getting a new album after Justin releases his new solo work? Or will they just release a few more songs? Is there a tour coming? Will they join Justin on his upcoming world tour?! Fans need more details than that teaser, Justin!

Reactions to the news, Perezcious readers? Do you want more music from *NSYNC? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MTV/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]