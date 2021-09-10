Britney Spears Shows Her 'Real' Ass In Nearly Naked Video

Britney Spears is more unfiltered than ever!

Over the past couple months the Baby One More Time singer’s Instagram feed has reflected her now-famous court appearance in which she boldly told everyone exactly what was going on with her life amid the conservatorship.

And just as that testimony was ultimately freeing, so too, apparently, is posing nude on the ‘gram!

First Britney made a point of putting up some very risqué topless pics, which she actually just reposted on Thursday — “cause the first time they were really fuzzy.” She followed those up with a nearly naked booty shot in the mirror. Wearing nothing but a teensy thong, the pop star showed more cheek than ever before, writing simply:

“Here’s my ass !!!!”

What the singer wanted everyone to know afterward was that was totally legit. The momma of two wanted to be very clear on that point — no retouching, no filter — that’s the ass of a 39-year-old!

So she posted a video as peachy proof, writing:

“Here’s a video so you guys can see this is really my ass !!!! No filters or cover ups … it’s the real deal !!!! Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will… it STAYS UP … it DOESN’T TALK BACK … and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE!!!”

We guess no one told her videos can have filters, too? Not that we think she’s using one…

Speaking of staying up — YOWZA! Gurl is looking AH-Mazing! Freedom really agrees with her, we guess!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram.]