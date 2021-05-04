Britney Spears BLASTS All Those Documentaries Supposedly Taking Her Side!

OMG, what have we been saying?!

Not to say we told you so, but WE TOTALLY TOLD YOU SO! And now you have it from Britney Spears herself!

After Framing Britney Spears came out, there was a cultural moment in which the #FreeBritney movement hit a peak. It was one thing when it was about supporting her in her legal fight to get out from under the thumb of her father.

Related: Jamie Spears Claims Britney Has Dementia In Legal Filings

But it became apparent pretty quickly that the scrutiny being put on the Toxic singer by these fans was starting to get as invasive as the paparazzi cameras had been at one time. Not only that, all the networks trying to cash in on their own documentaries about the retired pop star were just participating in the same type of media frenzy they were covering — all while pretending to be on her side.

Don’t believe us? Check out what the 39-year-old posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon!

She began her caption to another adorable dance video:

“2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!!”

What does she mean?

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered!!!!”

But?

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing?????”

See? She’s said before she “was embarrassed” by what was included in Framing Britney Spears, but this is such a specific criticism of these kinds of docs!

What would she like in the future? For everyone to stop focusing on the negative and let that moment — the darkest period in her life — remain in the past. She explained:

“Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!! I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN … on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing!!!!”

Wow.

She also reiterated that yes, she is doing fine — despite no one believing her:

“I hope you’re all living your best lives and s**t or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! … I know I am !!!!”

Why do people think this is all some kind of lie? That it isn’t the real Britney, even while she’s putting out videos in which she says she’s alright? Well, it’s not helped by the fact some folks are perpetuating those conspiracy theories — like her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who claimed she told him she was not in control of her social media.

Well, she had some words about that, too:

“PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused!!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

See the IG post for yourself (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/Sky/YouTube.]