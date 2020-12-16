Britney Spears & Her Father Have Not Spoken In Months Amid Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

Jamie Spears is sharing his two cents.

The Spears family patriarch is locked in an unfortunate battle with his oldest daughter. As you’ve probably heard, Britney Spears wants her dad removed from control of her conservatorship, which she’s been living under for more than a decade now.

It doesn’t seem like an unreasonable request — especially since she’s not fighting the conservatorship itself, at least at present. But Jamie has been fighting tooth and nail against Brit’s desire to have third parties put in charge, and things have gotten nasty. The singer’s legal team has even claimed that she’s “afraid” of her father and won’t perform again until he’s off her case.

Jamie has now given another public statement on the subject, sharing some insight into the strained father-daughter relationship. In a recent interview with CNN, he told the outlet that the pair hadn’t spoken since August, when the Toxic artist’s lawyer filed to remove Jamie from the conservatorship. He claimed that until then, they’d been on “good terms.”

(Innerestingly, we’d previously heard that Britney hadn’t really spoken to her dad since his altercation with her son Sean Preston Federline, over a year ago now. We also find it hard to believe they’d really been on “good terms” after his grandson accused Jamie of abuse.)

The 68-year-old shared:

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Has Jamie considered that stepping aside might improve their relationship??? And who, among the objective third parties the Mickey Mouse Club alum is trying to promote, is the “self-serving interest” here?

Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen added:

“Jamie’s relationship with Britney is not that different than your average father-daughter relationship insofar as there has always been a mutual love and respect for each other. Until Britney’s court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation.”

This statement really does go out of its way to avoid acknowledging that it’s Britney’s wish for her father to be removed from the conservatorship. (A wish that’s supported by her mom, FWIW.)

If Jamie really loves his daughter and wants to do right by her, we suggest he starts listening to what she actually wants.

