What Britney Spears Plans To Ask The Judge When She Appears In Court

Britney Spears has finally started speaking up — and she has a LOT to say.

The pop star has kept her communications vague, and at times even confusing, via social media over the past few years. But lately she’s been defending herself and speaking her mind more than ever before. Before, she would make videos addressing “fan questions” that no one seemed to have asked; now, she’s calling out former makeup artist Billy Brasfield for allegedly spreading conspiracies, and she’s also directly criticizing documentaries for hypocrisy.

This outspoken streak will also help her in court, where she’ll speak on her own behalf regarding the conservatorship for the first time in YEARS. The #FreeBritney movement may be disappointed to hear that the singer won’t be arguing against the conservatorship itself. However, she will be advocating to remove her dad Jamie Spears from the conservatorship — for GOOD.

A source for TMZ explained that the Circus artist doesn’t feel “trapped” in her conservatorship. They said:

“She has 99% of the freedom she’d have if she weren’t in a conservatorship, and the only thing she’s prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying 3 cars at a time [something she tried to do back in the day].”

In fact, according to their sources, Brit has acknowledged that the conservatorship saved her and her finances from being “out of control” back in the day. An insider added:

“She’s taken care of and she knows it.”

That being said, the outlet claimed that the Crossroads actress had problems with some of the people Jamie brought on board to manage her life, people she felt were “motivated not by her self-interest but theirs.”

If you ask us, it’s not just the people Jamie was hiring who were motivated by self interest, but sadly, the patriarch himself. We mean, for what other reason would be be requesting she pay millions for HIS attorneys, who went on TV to try to salvage his reputation and are fighting against his daughter’s wishes to keep him in charge?

One of the hallmarks of toxic masculinity is a man’s unwillingness to relinquish control to women, especially women they personally feel possessive over.

We’re not sure whether Britney is genuinely okay with living under conservatorship, but it’s pretty clear from her recent Instagram posts that she wants the rest of us to stay out of it. It’s also MORE than clear she wants her dad out of the way, too. Staying in the conservatorship but under different management sounds like a completely reasonable compromise. We hope the court listens, especially when the words are coming from Brit directly.

