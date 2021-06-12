Britney Spears Explains Meaning Behind Tattoo Fans ‘Never See’ -- And Not Everyone Agrees With It

Britney Spears just revealed her favorite tattoo — and you’ve probably never seen it before!

On Friday, the pop sensation posted a new photo to Instagram revealing the often-hidden ink that’s located on the nape of her neck. Spears explained in the caption of her post that while “you never see it,” it holds a special meaning to her. She wrote:

“Hot pink makes my tan pop !!!! Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backward!!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it !!!!!”

In the comments section, some followers didn’t exactly agree with her description of the word being written backward and noted that “maybe English is written backwards” instead. Another social media user even claimed it wasn’t a Hebrew word at all, saying:

“Britney dear -no offense but as an Israeli speaking hebrew I never heard this word! As far as I know it doesn’t mean nothing….”

While some fans remained skeptical about the beloved ink, many loved the message of healing and dubbed her the “queen of hidden meaning tattoos.” Ch-ch-check out the picture (below):

But beyond the tattoos, Spears recently claimed to be “totally fine” amid a legal battle about her conservatorship and uptick in the #FreeBritney following the release of Framing Britney Spears. She shared an update on her mental health in an IG video back in April, expressing:

“I’m enjoying myself. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

The Toxic singer has been in the spotlight even more after the release of the unauthorized Hulu documentary, which analyzed years of media scrutiny and misogyny she experienced throughout her career. It also dove deep into her highly-controversial conservatorship, in which she will actually address the court about it for the first time later this month. Britney previously expressed how she felt “embarrassed by the light they put me in” but tried to remain positive, adding:

“I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

Despite all the chaos, it seems she has found a way to literally keep dancing through it. What are your thoughts on Britney’s rarely seen tattoo, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

