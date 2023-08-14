Britney Spears Pole Dances In Raunchy New Video -- WATCH!

Britney Spears is feelin’ free!

The pop star let loose in a new Instagram Reel shared on Sunday while she tested out a brand new hot pink pole! In a sexy vid, the 41-year-old donned a skimpy leopard-print lingerie set with matching gloves and black boots as she gyrated on a portable fitness equipment pole from the brand X-Pole.

Related: Is Britney Spears Considering A TV Interview With Oprah?!

Turns out it was the first time she’d ever tried dancing on this particular pole, she said in the caption:

“Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!!”

Clips of her raunchy dance moves were set to the equally explicit song Closer by Nine Inch Nails. Ch-ch-check it out!

Brit’s taken her dance moves to a whole new level! And she’s looking confident doing it!

It’s inneresting timing, though! It was just revealed she’s been in contact with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James ahead of their move to Hawaii — but one of the reasons for their estrangement was due to her NSFW social media postings. So, we bet they’re not thrilled to see this on their feed! But what do YOU think?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]